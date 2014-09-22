How to Think, Train and Thrive Like a Champion

September 22, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Sports has always been a big part of my life and I’ve always wanted to be a champion.

After football was over, I wanted to know if I could continue to apply the “champion’s mind” into other areas of my life. As I started to do the same rituals and mindset exercises while growing my business that I used to do in sports, I realized they were all as effective for me in that arena as well… and I loved that it was so similar!

I’m excited to dive into this topic as this is the juicy side of greatness.

Welcome to episode 88 of the School of Greatness with sports psychologist and author, Jim Afremow.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Discover: