How to Think, Train and Thrive Like a Champion

Sports has always been a big part of my life and I’ve always wanted to be a champion.

After football was over, I wanted to know if I could continue to apply the “champion’s mind” into other areas of my life.  As I started to do the same rituals and mindset exercises while growing my business that I used to do in sports, I realized they were all as effective for me in that arena as well… and I loved that it was so similar!

I’m excited to dive into this topic as this is the juicy side of greatness.

Welcome to episode 88 of the School of Greatness with sports psychologist and author, Jim Afremow.

In This Episode, You Will Discover:

  • How athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday individuals can tap into the Champion’s Mind
  • Easy solutions of overcoming your inner resistance and performance anxiety
  • Understanding challenges of excelling as a preeminent female athlete
  • What a daily gut check is and how to implement it in an accountable way
  • Why good people skills can facilitate and/or impede your pursuit of excellence
  • Strategies for building good social relationships
  • What is mental imagery, visual reps and how they work to enhance performance?
  • Listen to Jim coach me through a championship process for breathing deeply
  • The connection and differentiators between mental visualization, deep breathing and meditation
  • How and why to create an environment of excellence
  • About the 5 Stages of Loss that injured athletes travels through
  • Why the “attitude of gratitude” is so important to greatness
  • Plus much more…

