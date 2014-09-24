iPhone

iPhone 6 Problem Leaves Customers Bent Out of Shape

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Now that the first wave of hype has died down over Apple’s latest smartphones, the criticisms are starting to roll in. In what the Twitterverse has dubbed “Bendgate” or “Bendghazi,” some customers are noticing that their new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices are bending after a few days’ use.

The phones tend to curve at the top end of the device, where the cut-outs in the aluminum casing provide access to the phone’s side buttons. Unlike the LG Flex or the Samsung Galaxy Round, which have purposely curved displays, Apple’s new products are supposed to remain rigid and flat.

One owner explained on the MacRumors forum that his phone bent after he drove four hours each way to a wedding and sat through the ceremony with the phone in his front pocket. He only noticed the damage after he placed his phone on a table and saw that a reflection in the screen seemed distorted. MacRumors reports that phones from other companies had had similar problems and that users should remove them from their pockets before sitting. If this isn’t possible, the site said, a roomier pocket would be helpful.

The video below, posted by Unbox Therapy, appears to show a man bending the iPhone 6 Plus with his bare hands.

In a follow-up video, the same man tries to bend the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, similar in size to the iPhone 6. It held up.  

Related: The Wait for Apple’s iPhone 6 Smashes Record in Manhattan

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So, why is the product bending? An article published by BetaNews.com explains that the light weight of the device, combined with its thin profile and added surface area, is a recipe for bending under force and pressure. A more rigid material like plastic would hold its shape better. Mashable agrees. Since the products are made with lighter and more malleable aluminum, however, a hard case would help protect it.

Apple has not yet responded to the issue, so it’s unclear if it will accept returns for bent -- but still functioning -- iPhones.

Related: 10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iPhone

Bigger Isn't Always Better, But With the iPhone X, It Is

iPhone

15 'Secret' iPhone Hacks That Will Even Impress Siri

iPhone

iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled Due to Chemical Burn Risk