iPhone 6 Problem Leaves Customers Bent Out of Shape

Now that the first wave of hype has died down over Apple’s latest smartphones, the criticisms are starting to roll in. In what the Twitterverse has dubbed “Bendgate” or “Bendghazi,” some customers are noticing that their new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices are bending after a few days’ use.

The phones tend to curve at the top end of the device, where the cut-outs in the aluminum casing provide access to the phone’s side buttons. Unlike the LG Flex or the Samsung Galaxy Round, which have purposely curved displays, Apple’s new products are supposed to remain rigid and flat.

One owner explained on the MacRumors forum that his phone bent after he drove four hours each way to a wedding and sat through the ceremony with the phone in his front pocket. He only noticed the damage after he placed his phone on a table and saw that a reflection in the screen seemed distorted. MacRumors reports that phones from other companies had had similar problems and that users should remove them from their pockets before sitting. If this isn’t possible, the site said, a roomier pocket would be helpful.

The video below, posted by Unbox Therapy, appears to show a man bending the iPhone 6 Plus with his bare hands.

In a follow-up video, the same man tries to bend the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, similar in size to the iPhone 6. It held up.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

So, why is the product bending? An article published by BetaNews.com explains that the light weight of the device, combined with its thin profile and added surface area, is a recipe for bending under force and pressure. A more rigid material like plastic would hold its shape better. Mashable agrees. Since the products are made with lighter and more malleable aluminum, however, a hard case would help protect it.

Apple has not yet responded to the issue, so it’s unclear if it will accept returns for bent -- but still functioning -- iPhones.