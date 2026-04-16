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Key Takeaways Treat distribution as part of the product from day one, not an afterthought after launch.

Get genuinely good at one distribution channel before spreading yourself thin across all of them.

If you are hiring for marketing help, hire for demonstrated distribution results in a context similar to yours, not for credentials or confidence.

Building a product used to be hard. You needed developers, infrastructure, a technical co-founder, runway and a full team just to get to something working that, more often than not, nobody wanted anyway. The barrier to entry was steep, and most people never made it past the idea stage.

AI changed that — quietly, then all at once

Today, you can have a working product in a weekend — with a database, user authentication, payment integration and a decent UI. Most people will argue that this is not scalable, but you need at least one person to use your product before you start worrying about scaling.

The first version of something just needs to work. AI-assisted development tools have made that weekend sprint genuinely possible for people who couldn’t write a line of code three years ago, which means a 22-year-old with no computer science degree can now ship something that would have required a six-person engineering team not long ago.

Personally? I could start five companies a week right now if marketing and distribution were not a concern. Maybe two. I’m being dramatic, but the point holds.

And then you finish building

The product works. You’re proud of it. You tell someone about it — a friend, a cousin, whoever is nearby — and they ask the question you were not expecting: “So how do you get people to use it?”

And it hits you.

You need people to know this thing exists. Which means you need to reach people. Which means, whether you like it or not, you need to market this thing. Suddenly, the overwhelming list materializes in front of you like a curse. Social media presence — okay, but which platforms, all of them? Content strategy — so you have to post consistently? Video — wait, you have to be on camera? SEO — you need to write articles that Google likes, but nobody will read? Paid ads — so you have to spend money to acquire users before you even know if they’ll pay you?

The product was the easy part. Nobody tells you that until you have already built the product.

So what actually happens next?

If building was hard before and is dramatically easier now, the logical consequence is that everyone builds. The floodgates open. The number of products, apps, tools, platforms and startups launched per week becomes genuinely overwhelming. It is already getting there.

Which means the person you are trying to reach is going to be suffocated with options. Distribution gets harder when supply explodes, because you are no longer competing with the 10 other companies in your category. You are competing with every founder who woke up last Saturday and decided to build something.

Unlike building, where AI tools have genuinely compressed the timeline, marketing does not have an equivalent shortcut yet. There is no tool that can take your budget, create your content, run your ads, read what is working, adjust and do it all over again end-to-end without supervision. The judgment, creativity and instinct that good marketing requires are still deeply human. Which leads to a prediction I feel fairly confident about: The value of skilled marketers is going to increase significantly in the near future, precisely because everything else got easier.

What this means if you’re building something

First, treat distribution as part of the product from day one, not an afterthought after launch. The question “how will people find this?” should be asked at the same time as “what should this do?” Founders who build in public, who document their process and who create an audience before they have a product consistently outperform those who build quietly and announce loudly.

Second, get genuinely good at one distribution channel before spreading yourself thin across all of them. Pick the one where your specific audience actually spends time and learn it deeply — the algorithm, the content format, the cadence, what performs and why. Mastery of one channel is worth more than mediocrity across six.

Third, if you are hiring for marketing help, hire for demonstrated distribution results in a context similar to yours, not for credentials or confidence. The right person can show you what they built an audience around, how long it took and what happened to the business as a result. If someone cannot show you that clearly, keep looking.

The scarce resource in the next few years will not be the ability to build a product. It will be the ability to take what was built and make the world care about it — to create attention in a crowded room full of people who are already tired of being marketed to, and somehow still reach them.

Everyone can build now. The people who figure out distribution are the ones who will actually win.