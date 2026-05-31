How You Can Use Tax “Stacking” to Pay Less in Taxes and Keep More Rental Income in Your Pocket

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While many entrepreneurs are dealing with shrinking margins and layoffs in an uncertain economy, others are experiencing outsized growth in high-margin businesses. As liquidity builds, a familiar question emerges: should you reinvest in your business, buy an office or move into investment real estate? But once you buy an investment property, you’re not just acquiring a building. You’re effectively starting another business.

The smartest investors understand that profit is not just about what you earn — it’s about what you get to keep. And in an environment of higher interest rates and tighter cash flow, that mindset is no longer optional. It’s essential for capital preservation.

As CEO of Dimov Tax, working with high-growth entrepreneurs and executives nationwide, I’ve developed what I call the “stacking” approach to maximizing deductions on investment real estate. I was recently speaking with a client — a surgeon who owns two single-family rentals — who said something I hear constantly: “I know I can deduct mortgage interest and property taxes, but I still feel like I’m sending a huge check to the IRS every April. There has to be a better way.” He was right. There is. It’s called stacking.

Stacking is not about finding one loophole or magic deduction. It’s about building a layered tax strategy that combines baseline annual deductions with accelerated depreciation tools and advanced planning techniques. It’s not gaming the system — it’s operating within it at a higher level. If you’re an entrepreneur or investor looking to maximize rental property returns, it starts with what most people already know — but rarely optimize.

Your annual deductions

This is the foundation of your tax strategy. These are the recurring expenses required to operate the property, and every landlord should be capturing them fully. Mortgage interest is usually the largest deduction, especially in the early years of a loan. Property taxes follow closely behind, along with landlord insurance and property management fees. But the most commonly underutilized category is repairs and maintenance.

There’s a psychological disconnect here. A $4,000 roof repair feels like money lost. But in reality, it is a direct offset against rental income. Fixing plumbing issues, repairing drywall or replacing broken windows are not just operational costs — they are immediate tax deductions that reduce taxable income. Still, relying only on these deductions is like building a house on a basic slab. It works, but it misses the deeper structural advantages available in the tax code.

Planning your deductions

This is where strategy begins. Two key tools come into play: depreciation and the de minimis safe harbor. Depreciation is your silent partner. You don’t spend the money each year, but the IRS allows you to deduct the cost of the structure over 27.5 years.

For example, if you buy a property for $750,000 and allocate $150,000 to land, you’re left with a $600,000 depreciable building. That translates to roughly $21,800 per year in deductions. At a 32% tax rate, that’s nearly $7,000 in annual tax savings—simply for owning the asset. Then there’s the de minimis safe harbor, a powerful but often overlooked rule. Instead of depreciating items under $2,500 over several years, you can deduct them immediately if you make the proper election.

I worked with a client who replaced blinds, installed new bathroom vanities and upgraded lighting across a duplex. By applying this rule, she deducted over $8,000 in a single year instead of spreading it out over time —t urning a flat year into a tax-advantaged one.

Cost segregation

For serious investors, this is where the strategy accelerates. A cost segregation study breaks a property into components instead of treating it as a single asset. Instead of depreciating everything over 27.5 years, certain elements — like fencing, flooring, fixtures and landscaping — can be depreciated over 5, 7 or 15 years.

We worked with an investor who purchased a $1.2 million apartment building. Standard depreciation produced about $32,000 per year. After a cost segregation study, $180,000 of assets were reclassified into shorter depreciation periods, increasing first-year depreciation to more than $75,000.

That created a large paper loss that didn’t just offset rental income — it also reduced taxable income from his W-2 job.

A real-world example

One of my clients, a software engineer, purchased a townhouse as a rental property. On paper, the first year looked straightforward. She collected $30,000 in rent and had about $22,000 in standard operating expenses like mortgage interest, property taxes, insurance and management fees. That left her with roughly $8,000 in taxable rental income. At first glance, it felt like a modest but predictable outcome. But once we applied a layered “stacking” strategy, the picture changed entirely.

We started with depreciation, which added another $10,900 in annual deductions tied to the structure of the property itself. From there, we identified additional immediate write-offs under the de minimis safe harbor rule, including a new thermostat, appliances and interior painting, totaling $3,250. Finally, we completed a cost segregation analysis. This allowed us to reclassify portions of the property — such as certain fixtures and improvements — into shorter depreciation schedules, accelerating an additional $15,000 in deductions into the first year.

When we combined everything, the result was striking. Instead of $8,000 in taxable income, she generated a $21,150 paper loss for the year. Because she qualified for passive loss utilization, that loss offset a portion of her W-2 income, ultimately saving her more than $8,000 in taxes in the first year alone. She used those savings as the down payment on her next rental property, effectively turning tax strategy into growth capital.

Stacking deductions transforms real estate from a simple income stream into a structured wealth engine. It’s the difference between passively collecting rent and actively engineering after-tax returns. The goal isn’t just to own property. It’s to own the strategy behind it.