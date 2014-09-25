Does This Desk Increase Productivity or Simply Make You Look Ridiculous?

September 25, 2014 2 min read

Would hopping in a human-sized hamster wheel make the infamous “rat race” more tolerable?

A couple of inventors working in out of San Francisco seriously pimped out the treadmill walking-desk idea: They built a wooden wheel that spins on skateboard wheels for computer-workers to be able to walk at their own variable speed while working.

Yes, it sounds crazy. You might just have to see it to believe it.

Artist RobbGodshaw and developer Will Doenlen worked together, along with a few extra sets of friendly hands throughout the wee hours of the morning, at Autodesk’s Pier 9 workshop to build the innovative take on the walking desk. They posted about their invention on the invention blog and online forum Instructables. There are step-by-step directions on how to make your own Human Hamster Wheel, should you be so inclined. It will take 240 wood screws.

The project is presented with an undertone of humor. “Rise up, sedentary sentients, and unleash that untapped potential within by marching endlessly towards a brilliant future of focused work. Step forward into a world of infinite potential, bounded only by the smooth arcs of a wheel,” the post reads.

Despite the playful tone, sitting for extended periods of time can be seriously bad business (for your health). Last summer, the American Medical Association formally recognized the health risks of sitting for long periods of time uninterrupted and encouraged employers to facilitate standing workplaces.

What do you think of this human hamster wheel? Would you try it? Or is it more play and not practical? Here’s a pretty sweet -- and kinda funny -- time lapse video of the construction of the Human Hamster Wheel, for your enjoyment: