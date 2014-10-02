Creativity

Spoiler Alert -- This Season's Hottest TV Shows Hold Valuable Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of 4D Healthware
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As network television enters another week of season premieres, viewers across the country prepare to reunite with some of their favorite sitcom families, saucy couples, adorable nerds and vile politicians. Other shows will hit the small screen for the first time, hoping to woo audiences and land a second season. 

Entrepreneurs should watch closely because the difference between a show that makes it and one that tanks could hold valuable insights for their business. Here are three lessons entrepreneurs can take away from network television’s hottest shows:

Related: The Video Revolution Will Not Be Televised        

1. Failure is necessary.

Failure is the norm in network television. From 2009 to 2012, on average 65 percent of network television shows were canceled within the first season. That doesn’t include the hundreds of ideas and scripts that were narrowed to a handful of pilots, then cut down to the one or two shows that were broadcast.

While some in TV criticize this massive cutting-block approach, others liken it to research and development, a fundamental step on the way to the creation of gems like The Office and The Big Bang Theory.    

For entrepreneurs, a high failure rate certainly isn’t good, but finding a formula that allows room for failure is. Not every idea that comes out of a company in technology or advertising (or insert any industry here) is going to be great. But businesses that provide room for creative exploration empower their employees to take risks in their work, pursue multiple ideas and uncover the gems that can lead to big payoffs. 

2. Diversity drives a winning formula. 

Think about some of TV’s most recent hits, from the hottest dramas, like Scandal, to comedic powerhouses like Modern Family. What hey have in common is that they are uncommon, breaking away from cookie-cutter characters, themes and expectations to bring unique and powerful perspectives to the forefront.

Diversity in the workplace delivers the same significant advantages. By looking to diverse talent (in race, gender and experience, among other factors), entrepreneurs can craft a team with a richer vision and a rare strategic and creative lens. Through the collaboration of unique minds, skills and backgrounds, these teams can help their companies develop the best products and services possible.   

Related: Diversity Defines Our Global Economy. Do You Speak the Language?

3. Personality in the workplace works. 

Shonda Rhimes is the creator, head writer, executive producer and show runner of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, as well as one of the driving forces behind this season’s new drama How to Get Away With Murder. ShondaLand, her production company, dominates ABC’s Thursday nights and Rhimes is credited in large part with changing the landscape of today’s network television. 

One way Rhimes has accomplished this is by refusing to create characters and casts according to the narrow confines that other shows have established and follow. But she’s not the only one responsible for bringing these shows to life. 

At ShondaLand, Rhimes “oversees some 550 actors, writers, crew members and producers,” The New York Times reported. Together, this team generates an impressive quality and quantity of creative output, delivering stories and characters that are all-at-once audacious, heartfelt, heartbreaking, romantic, thrilling, conniving and even comedic. How does ShondaLand do it? 

In my experience, a team’s ability to work well together and its capacity to push boundaries and elevate an industry reflect the workplace itself. Work cultures that are open to engaging personalities can help team members bring their lively, valuable and diverse voices to the table, rather than stifling them behind what’s expected and widely accepted. 

Give employees a dynamic, innovative workspace and expect to see creative and inspired work. Build a flat and sterile workplace and expect a similarly flat and sterile output. Rhimes works on a production set so the office is a little different to begin with. According to the Times profile, Rhimes' two daughters have "offices" across the hall from her, with the 1-year old clinging to her mother during meetings. From the article, it is clear that Rhimes plays multiple roles in her office: doting mother, friendly co-worker and authoritarian boss. Rhimes frequently doles out compliments, but she is blunt and matter-of-fact with her staff, ending meetings brusquely when they run too long.

With a new TV season kicking off, ripe with network debuts and returning favorites, now is a good time for entrepreneurs to tune in and take notes. Both the shows that garner a big following and those that flop in their first season hold valuable lessons for entrepreneurs looking to produce major hits of their own. Show business is still business, after all. 

Related: What Emmy-Winner 'Breaking Bad' Teaches Us About Brand Management 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Creativity

How Creating YouTube Videos Helped This Natural Introvert Overcome Anxiety and Depression

Creativity

How to Succeed as a Creative Entrepreneur

Creativity

If You Want More Lasting Creativity on Your Team, You Need to Rethink Your Approach