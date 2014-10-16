Android

Here Comes the Newest Version of Android: Lollipop

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google has officially revealed the new operating system, Android 5.0 Lollipop, that it previewed at Google I/O earlier this year. Until Wednesday, it had been code-named Android "L." 

Google is calling Lollipop its "largest, most ambitious" Android release yet. The company overhauled its aesthetics with "Material Design," which is a sleek, colorful new interface that is meant to make the user experience seamless across phones, tablets, TVs, and smartwatches. You can see more specific examples of how nice Material Design looks here

Lollipop also lets users make new settings adjustments, like controlling which notifications they'll get at certain times (for example, you can set your phone so that during a fancy dinner you'll see texts only from family). You can also create multiple user accounts (especially valuable for tablets) and a guest user mode, which will allow you to keep parts of your phone private when you're letting someone else use it. 

Perhaps one of the most exciting features of Lollipop is that there's a new battery-saver feature that will help extend the life of your phone — by up to 90 minutes. 

Google also just officially unveiled its new smartphone — the Nexus 6 — which will, of course, come running Lollipop. For other Nexus owners, you'll get a Lollipop update in early November. 

Google also made an emotionally resonant video around the idea of Android being open source:

