My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brand Reputation

3 Steps for Excluding Counterfeit Goods and Protecting Your Brand

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Steps for Excluding Counterfeit Goods and Protecting Your Brand
Image credit: Ian Law / Shutterstock.com
CEO and co-founder of TrueFacet
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite recent buzz around e-commerce giant Alibaba’s record-setting IPO, what is relatively unknown to everyday consumers is that the company is infamous for counterfeit goods being sold on its online marketplaces. Last year the company removed more than $115 million worth of counterfeit merchandise from a single one of its subsidiary websites alone, with fake items including everything from apparel to jewelry.

In order for Alibaba to see continued success and growth in an American market, it’s more important than ever that the lucrative Chinese company erase any and all traces of counterfeit goods from its virtual shopping malls—especially with phony items continually sneaking their way into reputable and heavily visited online shops like Amazon and eBay, who recently settled a litigation with LVMH over fake goods.

Overall, finding a trustworthy place to shop is becoming a concern for consumers, particularly when it comes to luxury and designer products. Being able to properly identify red flags is often easier said than done; however, there are three actions businesses can take to minimize risks and protect themselves from selling counterfeit goods, ultimately protecting their brand, avoiding money loss and, most important, easing customer concerns.

Related: It's a Fake!

Verify authenticity

It is absolutely vital for businesses to adopt measures to verify the authenticity of products. With the rise in consign and sell shops, consumers need to be assured that that the items they are purchasing are not only in mint condition, but are also 100 percent authentic. Providing a certificate or some other proof of authentication with every order and a money back guarantee will enable consumers to shop with the utmost confidence.

Companies that take every measure necessary to validate the integrity of goods will save dollars and enjoy peace of mind.

Be transparent

When it comes to more expensive, luxury items, it’s especially important to make the shopping experience as seamless and approachable as possible, which starts with being completely transparent with consumers. Consumers want to trust the platform they’re shopping on, so businesses need to provide all the necessary information for them to make educated purchases.

Familiarizing consumers with your business and your products, offering clear labels and packaging (i.e. warranty information, serial numbers, etc.) and providing real-time, concierge-type customer service will make shoppers feel safe knowing that their purchase is from a legitimate source – protecting your company’s reputation and validating your brand.

Related: Be Vigilant Against eBay Buyer Fraud

Encourage feedback

One of the best practices a company can undertake is ongoing interaction with their users.  After all, consumers are the backbone of any retailer and can play a significant role in combating counterfeit items by reporting any suspicious information back to the business. Encourage feedback from your consumers and get back to them with thoughtful responses, making the experience much more personalized and building lasting, loyal relationships.

The most successful businesses are the ones who engage their consumers, whether it’s offering recommendations on items or providing reimbursement or exchange for items that do not meet expectations.

The sale of counterfeit goods has increased significantly over the past several years, but by simply verifying authenticity, practicing transparency and encouraging consumer feedback, businesses can take action to safeguard their brand, reputation and overall profit.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Brand Reputation

Brand Safety Is Not the Place to Cut Corners in Your Marketing Budget

Brand Reputation

Nike's Colin Kaepernick Campaign: Bold Move or Brand Suicide?

Brand Reputation

Why the New 'Take a Knee' Policy Isn't Likely to Heal the NFL's Damaged Brand