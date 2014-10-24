My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lyft

This Obsessive Entrepreneur Documented His 955 Rides as a Lyft Driver

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

A Lyft driver working weekends in San Francisco can make about $30 an hour. That’s $240 for an 8-hour shift -- a pretty impressive side hustle.  

That’s not PR speak from the San Francisco-based ridesharing company. That’s according to some impressively obsessive data gathered by serial entrepreneur Greg Muender.

In between startup ventures, Muender decided he would don the pink mustache and work as a Lyft driver on weekends to pull in some extra cash. But he approached his hours on the road as a bit of a research experiment.

Related: Uber Picks Up Lyft's Former COO

This Obsessive Entrepreneur Documented His 955 Rides as a Lyft Driver

Muender -- who previously launched and sold TicketKick.com, a site that helps people fight traffic tickets -- used three applications (Chronos, Google Location History and MetroMile) to monitor every mile he drove. He ended up spending most of his time picking up and driving around passengers in the business-centric downtown San Francisco neighborhoods of SOMA and the Financial District.

If the geolocation tracking was obsessive, then Muender’s tracking of his expenses was triple obsessive. In addition to tallying every penny charged and received for 955 rides, he deducted expenses down the fraction of a penny. For example, he calculated that, for the current month of October, his tire wear amounts to $7.86. (His logic: If tires cost $800, and they should last 50,000 miles, then each mile driven costs him a sixteenth of a cent in tire wear.)

After calculating gas, insurance, and tips, Lyft charges a commission equal to 20 percent of ride fees. All taken together, Muender says he made $31.32 an hour this month.

This Obsessive Entrepreneur Documented His 955 Rides as a Lyft Driver

Related: This Ridesharing Service You've Never Heard of Has 10 Million Members and Counting

While Muender said in a blog post that he did enjoy his time taking passengers around, he also admitted that, with his next company underway, he would no longer continue on as a driver.

“I personally love driving and conversing with new people, so it was a perfect marriage of the two,” Muender wrote. “Although I only drive on the weekends, the opportunity cost of the time spent driving will soon be outweighed by the time that I could spend growing my newly launched startup, Whttl. I’ll be hanging up my Lyft mustache, so to speak.”

Whttl is a platform to search for and compare companies offering services and resources in the sharing economy, from renting cars to pet sitting to having something delivered in the same day.

Related: Why a Taxi App With $100 Million in Funding Failed in the U.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lyft

Lyft and Waymo to Work Together on Self-Driving Cars

Lyft

Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities

Lyft

Lyft Replaces Glowstache With Amp Dashboard Light