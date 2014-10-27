My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple Pay

CVS Health, Rite Aid Block Apple Pay in Their Stores

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Drug retailers CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp have disabled Apple Inc's new electronic payments service Apple Pay from their stores over the weekend, the New York Times reported.

Apple Pay, which was unveiled in September, is a mobile payment app that allows consumers to buy things by simply holding their iPhone 6 and 6 Plus devices up to readers installed by store merchants.

A Rite Aid spokeswoman told the New York Times that the company does not currently accept Apple Pay. The company is "still in the process of evaluating our mobile payment options."

Rite Aid and CVS are not part of the group of retailers that had teamed up with Apple on its payment system. However, Apple Pay technology was working in Rite Aid and CVS stores over the week, the newspaper said.

The reason for the disabling was not immediately clear, the newspaper said.

According to analysts, disabling the acceptance of Apple Pay is a way to support a rival system that is being developed by Merchants Customer Exchange (MCX), a consortium of merchants that includes Rite Aid and CVS, the NYT reported.

MCX is developing CurrentC, an app that scans the bar code of the product and initiates the payment transfer by connecting to the customer's debit card, according to MCX's website. CurrentC will not be available until 2015.

Apple, Rite Aid and CVS could not be immediately reached for comments outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Pay

Apple Pay Is Coming to Starbucks, Chili's, KFC

Apple Pay

In 'Year of Apple Pay,' Many Top Retailers Remain Skeptical

Apple Pay

Visa Europe Paves the Way to Bring Apple Pay Across the Pond