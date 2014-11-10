My Queue

Far Out Tech

VIDEO: Watch This Fearless Frenchman Laugh in the Face of Death on a Rocket-Powered Bicycle at 207 Miles Per Hour

VIDEO: Watch This Fearless Frenchman Laugh in the Face of Death on a Rocket-Powered Bicycle at 207 Miles Per Hour
Image credit: Swiss Rocketman
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Like you’ve never wanted to strap a rocket to your bike and -- vroom, vroom -- blast off like a bat outta hell.

François Gissy has and he did...twice. And, this latest time, the French daredevil claims to have shattered the world record for the fastest rocket-powered pedal bike, burning down France’s Circuit Paul Ricard track at 207 breakneck miles per hour in just 4.8 seconds flat. Sacré bleu!

Related: The Motorized 'Rocket Skates' Are For Real

Face down on a triple-thruster, hydrogen peroxide-powered rocket-pimped Exotic Thermo Engineering Swiss Rocketman bicycle, the veteran speed demon roared past so fast that he left a Ferrari F430 Scuderia in his dust. He crushed his previous record of 163 miles per hour, which he set in May 2013.

"In the moment, it is scary, but as soon as you stop, you also realize how amazing that was," Gissy told Gizmag. "I'm lucky my head is still bolted on the body!" No kidding.

Related: Want to Run Faster? This Old-School Concept Might Hold the Answer.

Gissy rode the beast belly down, but he easily could have gone belly up -- fallen and wiped out, likely breaking his bones while breaking his record. And, yes, he wore a brain bucket (a helmet), but, at that insanely fast speed, we’re not sure it would’ve helped.

Buckle up and check out Gissy’s wild, record-razing ride below. Talk about blasting off.  

Related: This Is Why You Should Be Excited for the 'Internet of Bikes'

