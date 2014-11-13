My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

Mobile Game Startup Scopely Raises $35 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mobile Game Startup Scopely Raises $35 Million
Image credit: Scopely
Dice with buddies game
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Scopely, a mobile game publishing startup, has raised $35 million in financing to produce new titles and invest further in building out the technology behind its games distribution network, the company said on Thursday.

The Culver City, California-based startup, which was founded in 2011, has delivered a handful of games such as "Mini Golf MatchUp," which ranked among the top 5 games on Apple Inc's app charts. Scopely makes its own games and also funds and publishes games made by other game studios.

The funding round was led by a joint venture comprising the investment firm TPG Growth that has also invested in ride-sharing company Uber, investment bank Evolution Media Capital and entertainment company Participant Media. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, known for its popular "Grand Theft Auto" game, also participated.

"The new infusion will accelerate what we're already doing and enable us to increase the velocity of development that we're doing with a number of different studios," Chief Executive Walter Driver said in an interview.

"We'll be able to compete with the larger companies in the interactive entertainment space that have significantly more capital than we have."

Scopely previously raised $8.5 million in 2012. Existing investors Greycroft Partners, the Chernin Group and Sands Capital Ventures also invested in the $35 million funding round along with other new participants venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners and former AT&T chief executive David Dorman's Knoll Ventures, the company said.

Scopely doubled its revenue in the last six months after growing more than 300 percent last year over 2012, Driver said without providing specific details.

The company, which has 100 employees and recently hired executives from Disney and video game company Electronic Arts, will continue hiring new talent, Driver said.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

12 Alarm Clock Apps That Will Get Your Butt Out of Bed

Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers

Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers