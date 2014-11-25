My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Disabilities

Samsung Just Gave the Disabled a Way to Click a Mouse With Their Eyes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Samsung Just Gave the Disabled a Way to Click a Mouse With Their Eyes
Image credit: Jinyong Chung via Youtube
eyeCan test
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Nice to meet you, everyone. I am happy that the eye mouse is developed in Korea. The eye mouse isn't just an IT device, but arms and legs for a patient with advanced disease. I hope that these kind of research will be continued."

That was the message that Hyung-Jin Shin sent out today in Seoul, South Korea, with the help of Samsung’s “eye mouse,” or Eyecan+, The Verge reports. It took an estimated 20 minutes to complete, but for Shin, a graduate student at Yonsei University who has been quadriplegic since birth, it was a step toward greater independence.

Related: A Device That Interprets Sign Language Is Now Being Crowdfunded

The technology is designed to give people with disabilities a way to navigate a computer using just the movement of their eyes.  Users can highlight a command with a look, and blinking acts as clicking a mouse button. Eyecan+ also has drag-and-drop capabilities.

Unlike the first Eyecan, which came out in 2012, Eyecan+ no longer requires that the user wear specific glasses. Instead, the unit now fits underneath a user’s computer monitor.

Though it costs less to make than those of competitors, making the self-contained Eyecan+ units are expensive -- approximately $500 -- and the market of individual consumers would be niche, so Samsung does not plan to sell the product in retail stores, according to The Verge. Yet, the company has open-souced the units, and other businesses have expressed interest in using the technology.   

In addition to people who are paralyzed, the website for the Eyecan says that the creators of the device hoped to improve the quality of life of people with conditions like Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) and Locked-In Syndrom (LIS).

Related: 5 Social-Media Marketing Lessons From the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disabilities

What's Behind the Rise in Deaf-Owned Businesses?

Disabilities

Samsung Just Gave the Disabled a Way to Click a Mouse With Their Eyes

Technology

5 Amazing Inventions That Are Helping the Visually Impaired