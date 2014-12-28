My Queue

Richard Branson

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Posts From Richard Branson in 2014

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Posts From Richard Branson in 2014
Image credit: Richard Branson via Instagram
Richard Branson
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to launching a business, serial entrepreneur Richard Branson has “been there, done that” several times over. Starting with the student magazine he co-created at 16, Branson has founded many, many enterprises, most notably the Virgin Group. Luckily for the next generation of entrepreneurs, he's eager to open up about the lessons he's learned along the way.

From his top 10 tips to succeeding at business, to the importance of building a support system, to the necessity of finding your passion project, here are the most popular columns Branson shared with readers this past year. 

10. Richard Branson on Why Leading Means Listening
Any organization's best assets are its people – it's time to start paying attention to what your employees are saying.

9. Richard Branson on Pursuing What Makes You Happy
You have one life, so spend it doing something you love.

8. Richard Branson on Finding the Right Path
Now is the time to act and discover the passion that will help you succeed.

7. Richard Branson on Finding Your Passion Project
Start by making a list of things you love, and a list of things you hate.

6. Richard Branson on Not Going It Alone
To be successful in business, you need to connect and collaborate.

5. Richard Branson's 5 Vital Startup Basics
These basic steps will help you get your enterprise up and running.

4. Richard Branson on the Key to Success
A great company always starts with a strong foundation.

3. Richard Branson: 'There's No Shortcut or Magic Recipe to Success'
Creating a lasting and profitable business takes time.

2. Richard Branson on Common Misconceptions About Becoming an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurial success isn't reserved for one personality type, and you don't have to commit all your savings to an idea on blind faith.

1. Richard Branson's Top 10 Tips for Succeeding at Business
While there are no shortcuts to success, certain attitudes and actions will help you get there.

