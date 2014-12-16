Does It Pay to Feed Your Employees? (Infographic)

December 16, 2014 2 min read

There's no such thing as a free lunch. But, providing food for employees could lead to payoffs down the line.

If you're thinking about offering perks for employees, this bonus could help employees in more ways than one. A new study by business-lunch delivery service EAT Club shows that offering free, quality lunches to employees provides a potential return on investment of 150 percent.

Why is the figure so high? Providing food is a two-pronged approach to perking up employees: like most bonuses, it makes workers feel appreciated, but it also increased productivity by boosting energy levels and decreasing time spent outside the office fetching food.

Of course, providing all employees with free lunch isn't cheap. If you're on the fence on whether providing food could help boost your bottom line, maybe it's time to look at your company's current perks. While happy hours and ping pong tables may seem like fun, make sure you're investing in bonuses that actually increase employee productivity and help retain top talent.

Check out the infographic below for the breakdown on exactly how offering food at work can boost employees' happiness and loyalty to your company.

