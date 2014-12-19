My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

Instagram Now Valued at $35 Billion, Analyst Says

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Instagram Now Valued at $35 Billion, Analyst Says
Image credit: Bloomua | Shutterstock.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Instagram is a $35 billion business, according to Citi analyst Mark May.

Mark Zuckerberg famously paid a now seemingly paltry sum of $1 billion for the service back in April 2012. 

Last week, Instagram announced that it had surpassed Twitter in terms of users, topping out at over 300 million. Its users are also an average of ~1.8x more engaged than Twitter. 

The $35 billion valuation is significantly higher than the $19 billion Citi had previously estimated. Instagram has outperformed even its most conservative assumptions around user growth and monetization. 

Citi has consequentially increased its price target for Facebook from to $91 from $86. 

Citi got its $35 billion valuation based on its estimates of future earnings for Instagram.

While Instagram's current financial contribution to Facebook is small, Citi believes it has the potential to eventually rake in tons of money by monetizing its audience and data assets. The service is quickly gaining steam with advertisers and will eventually contribute more than "$2 billion in high- margin revenue at current user and engagement levels if fully monetized," says May in a note to clients. 

May predicts 2015 will be the year that revenue streams off Facebook (e.g., Instagram, ad network/tech, WhatsApp, etc.) truly take hold. 

Instagram launched advertising in the U.S. in late 2013 and was immediately able to bring in high profile clients such as Adidas, Ben & Jerry’s, Burberry, General Electric, Levi’s, Lexus, Macy’s, Michael Kors, PayPal, and Starwood. 

The service built out the department further in 2013 by adding deeper analytics tools and advertising insights for page admins and advertisers to help make their campaigns more affective including the ability to leverage an Instagram users’ Facebook data for ad targeting   

Instagram also brought their advertising products overseas in 2014, launching campaigns for brands in Canada, the UK, and Australia.  

In October, Instagram rolled out video ads from a select group of four launch partners. 

Citi estimates Instagram's ad products could generate up to $2.7 billion in revenue in 2015. 

If Instagram delivers, then it's going to make Zuckerberg's $1 billion purchase of Instagram look like the greatest steal in business history.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

What You Need to Know About Instagram's New Ecommerce Feature, 'Checkout'

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Increase Your Instagram Engagement Quickly with This $39 Automation Tool