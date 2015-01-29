My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Comcast

Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Comcast Accidentally Changes Customer Name to Asshole Brown
Image credit: Gil C / Shutterstock.com
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A large company with thousands of employees and multiple regional offices is going to have some missteps at some point. Call it the law of large numbers. Somewhere, someone will make a mistake. Comcast, however, seems to operate under Murphy’s Law in regards to customer service.

This time, the telecommunications giant changed a customer’s name on a bill. Imagine his surprise when Ricardo Brown got a bill from Comcast in his mail addressed to Asshole Brown. Yikes!

A bit of background. Ricardo’s wife, Lisa, called Comcast to cancel the family’s cable service. The representative she spoke to transferred her call to someone else -- a person that consumer advocate Christopher Elliott, who first reported the story, called a “retention specialist.” This person attempted to convince Lisa to not only keep her cable service but to also sign a new contract that would make her a customer for another two years. She insists that while she stuck to her guns and refused to keep her cable service, she wasn’t rude to the Comcast employee.

Related: This Might Be the Most Infuriating Customer Service Call Ever

Later, when she received the expletive bill, she tried to fix the issue to no avail. “She’s visited her local Comcast office and phoned higher-ups in the Washington region. But she wasn’t getting anywhere and needed help,” Elliot writes. Only after Elliot contacted Comcast and asked that they check their records for the error did he receive a response. Steve Kipp, Comcast’s vice president of communications for the Washington region, called to express the company’s displeasure.

“We have spoken with our customer and apologized for this completely unacceptable and inappropriate name change,” Kipp told Elliot. “We have zero tolerance for this type of disrespectful behavior and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened. We are working with our customer to make this right and will take appropriate steps to prevent this from happening again.”  

Comcast also released a response on their website.

Related: Comcast Apparently Gets Customer Fired, Breaks Every Rule of Business

The employee responsible for the name change has been fired, and Brown was compensated for the mistake by being reimbursed for the bills she paid as a Comcast customer over a two-year period. Comcast also waived the $60 fee that is usually applied when canceling a service. Of course, Ricardo's proper name has been restored on Comcast’s records.

This is not the first time Comcast has endured public embarrassment for impressively bad customer service. Perhaps this is why the company consistently ranks poorly on the University of Michigan's American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Related: Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Comcast

Comcast in Talks to Buy Dreamworks Animation for More Than $3 Billion

Comcast

Comcast Founder Ralph Roberts Dies at 95

Small Business Saturday

Make the Most of Small Business Saturday and Kick Off the Holiday Season!