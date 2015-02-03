Beyoncé Wants You to Get Your Kale On, Launches Vegan Food Delivery Service

February 3, 2015 2 min read

Beyoncé’s crazy in love with veggies and you can be, too. To help you, she’s launching a vegan food delivery service that will bring her diva diet right to your front door.

Her trendy new delivery biz, the non-glamorously named 22 Days Nutrition, will courier fresh, ready-to-eat meals to health-conscious foodies once a week, for only $9.76 to $16.50 each. The meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, cruelty free, soy free and dairy free. Sample dishes include a sesame cabbage lentil bowl and fajita kidney beans. Sounds fun, right? (Hey, at least it’s not bone broth.)

The Grammy-winning songstress and shameless kale promoter teamed up with her trainer and nutrition guru Marco Borges to bring the world the food regimen by which she swears. Borges, who’s also worked with Ryan Seacrest, Pharrell and Shakira, famously whipped Bey and Jay Z’s digestive tracts into shape during their 2013 22-day vegan challenge.

Who knows? Maybe his herbivorous magic will work on your schlumpy innards, too. Queen Bey, at least, believes in you. “All you have to do is try,” Bey says in a statement. “If I can do it, anyone can.”

