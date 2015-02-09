My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sodastream

Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Israeli Startup SodaStream Looks to Flavored Waters as Consumers Shun Sugary Drinks
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Facing new competition from the expected launch of Keurig Green Mountain Inc's at-home soda machine in 2015, top player SodaStream International is seeking to appeal to increasingly health-oriented consumers.

As U.S. demand for sweet soft drinks declines, SodaStream in October cut its 2014 revenue and profit forecast and said it would close a controversial factory in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, that had sparked calls for a boycott of its products.

At the same time, competition is heating up. Keurig's upcoming cold beverage system is being developed with help from Coca-Cola, which became Keurig's largest shareholder last year when it bought a 16 percent stake.

"We are not about to relinquish our number one position in the U.S. or anywhere. We are looking forward to healthy competition," Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum said on the sidelines of a news conference to launch its new product line.

SodaStream, whose revenue grew 30 percent a year on average since 2008, reaching $562.7 million in 2013, forecast a 9 percent drop in 2014. Its stock on Nasdaq has fallen almost 60 percent since last April when it hit a high for 2014 of $47.30, and is now trading at $19.90.

"I think we failed in 2014 because we didn't identify quickly enough the change in the market," Birnbaum said.

"U.S. consumers don't want better Coke, they want more interesting water."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

PepsiCo to Acquire SodaStream for $3.2 Billion

Coffee

Americans Are Drinking Less Coffee Than Ever. Here's Why.

Starbucks

Starbucks Expands Into Soft Drinks as SodaStream Rumors Bubble Up