My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Model for Norman Rockwell's Iconic 'Rosie the Riveter' Painting Has Died
Image credit: Mary Doyle Keefe via Facebook
Mary Doyle Keefe
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

When it comes to female empowerment, you might recall Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter,” a 1943 painting depicting the American women who entered the workforce in droves during World War II. The model for the painting, Mary Doyle Keefe, died yesterday at her home in Simsbury, Conn. She was 92.

Keefe was contacted by Rockwell when she was a 19-year-old telephone operator in Arlington, Vt. She told the Hartford Courant that she only vaguely remembered posing for the artist and said she had no idea that her likeness was bound to become a quintessential symbol of female empowerment.

While the image accurately depicts Keefe’s face, she told the Courant, Rockwell embellished her petite figure into a muscular frame with blue jean work overalls, a sandwich in her left hand and a rivet gun on her lap.

Related: The Woman Who Designed the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Has Died

The painting, which famously appeared on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post in 1943, also featured Rosie resting her feet on a copy of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” as an American flag waves in the background.

Keefe was paid $5 for two posing sessions. Twenty-four years later, Rockwell wrote her a letter saying she was the most beautiful woman he’d ever seen, and he apologized for making her “into a sort of a giant.”

While historically important in its own right, Rockwell’s painting should not be confused with another iconic poster created by J. Howard Miller in 1942 featuring a bicep-flexing and bandanna’d female worker alongside the tagline “We Can Do It!” -- which was created in order to boost employee morale at the Westinghouse electric company.

Related: Remembering Gary Dahl, the Marketing Magician Who Made Millions Selling Pet Rocks

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pop Culture

8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin

Small Business Heroes

Remembering Innovator and Designer Kate Spade in Her Own Words

Ready For Anything

4 Entrepreneurial Takeaways From America's Playboy