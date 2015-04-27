My Queue

10 Cool Jobs You Probably Never Thought About

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

When it comes to low paying drudgery with a dismal future, newspaper reporter and lumberjack have been called the worst. On the other hand, some jobs seem more like play. Just for a lark, the folks at London-based shopping site Savoo scoured postings on U.S. job boards, help-wanted ads in American media, and other sources stateside to find the occupations that sound like the most fun. They came up with this ranking, listed in ascending order of average salary:

1. Disneyland 'face character' – $32,000

Job description: Dress up and perform as a famous Disney character

Requirements: Strict rules regarding height and appearance, plus some acting ability. “Must be good with children.”

2. Video game player – $50,000, plus newest game releases

Job description: Assist other players to achieve higher scoring levels in games

Requirements: Love for video games, plus some teaching ability.

3. Ice cream taster -$60,000, plus unlimited ice cream

Job description: Evaluate ice cream “in terms of taste, texture, smell, and other elements” to assure quality control

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in food science preferred.

4. Blimp pilot – $70,000

Job description: Fly around in a blimp to make advertisements visible from below

Requirements: Must have blimp pilot certification.

5. Crossword puzzle writer – $70,000

Job description: Create crossword puzzles, of varying degrees of difficulty, for newspaper syndicates and other media outlets

Requirements: Ability to work on deadline, and “a wide-ranging vocabulary.”

6. Food stylist – $77,000

Job description: Prepare and arrange food for ads and other photo and video shoots

Requirements: A passion for food, with “a creative eye.” Training and experience in the field preferred.

7. Voiceover artist – $80,000

Job description: Speak in commercials, as well as in film and TV

Requirements: A pleasant voice. No special training, but experience preferred.

8. Greensman (or woman) – $84,000

Job description: Design and arrange plants and landscapes on film sets

Requirements: Knowledge of plants and the film industry. Some masonry skills preferred.

9. Chief listening officer – $95,000

Job description: Monitor social media platforms to eavesdrop on mentions of a specific company or brand

Requirements: Experience with social media and a degree in marketing or a related field preferred.

10. Power line helicopter pilot – $101,000

Job description: Fly over power lines to inspect them for wear and damage (using special helicopter-mounted cameras)

Requirements: A helicopter pilot’s license with 2,000 hours of flying time.

