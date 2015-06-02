Video Games

Lego Has Finally Created a Minecraft Competitor

The inevitable has happened. Lego has finally made a video game that is a lot like Minecraft.

Of course, what made Minecraft so special when it was released in 2009 is that it was so much like ... playing with Legos.

The video game is called Lego Worlds. Like Minecraft, it allows players to build and interact with worlds of their own, using virtual Lego bricks. The video game was developed for Lego by TT Games.

Lego has made Lego Worlds available for download now, even though it is still in beta. The idea is to let players give Lego feedback "for continual improvements and the integration of additional content over time." 

Check out the trailor video above.

For those who aren't in-the-know, this is far from Lego's first video game. Over the years, the company has released numerous Lego games -- some pegged to movies such as Star Wars and Harry Potter. This is the first from Lego that closely resembles what Swedish video game developer Mojang accomplished with Minecraft.

Mojang and the Minecraft brand were acquired by Microsoft last fall for $2.5 billion

