My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Marketing

Automated Webinars May Be the Tool You Need to Scale Your Marketing Efforts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Automated Webinars May Be the Tool You Need to Scale Your Marketing Efforts
Image credit: Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Running webinars is a great way to boost engagement with your audience as well as create a new revenue stream for your business.

Just ask Rick Mulready, who made $30,000 in four weeks after selling seats to his FB ADvantage webinar series (a course he hadn’t even fully developed before registration opened), or Jason Caruso, who generated $14,000 in product referrals from his first webinar.

While webinars can be powerful, they can also be difficult to scale. Actively running a webinar takes time away from other aspects of your business and puts a strain on your voice and your energy levels. At the same time, the administrative effort required to set up each individual session and manage registration cuts into event profits, which can diminish the return on investment of this marketing channel.

So if you appreciate the power of webinars as a business growth tool but hate the level of commitment required, automated webinars may be a better solution for you.

Related: This Is the Most Important Element of Producing a Successful Webinar

Automated webinars aren’t merely monoliths. Today’s technology makes it possible to incorporate automation practices into traditional webinars in a number of different ways:

  • Fully automated events. In this instance, you record your webinar ahead of time -- using either a slide deck presentation or a video of you speaking into the camera -- and upload it to the webinar service of your choice (I use EasyWebinar). Once it’s uploaded, you can set your service to stream your webinar at certain times and to manage the registration process associated with the different start times you’ve specified.

  • Live streaming events. Alternatively, if you feel that pre-recording your webinars takes the energy out of them, you can elect to partially automate your live streaming events. While you’ll still be the one giving the presentation in real time, a webinar service can automate the sales funnel creation process for you by building landing pages, registration models, email notifications and more.

Depending on the service that you use, you may also be able to create hybrid events that combine live streaming and fully automated components. Decide on the approach you want to take before selecting your webinar service to ensure that you have access to the features and modules you need.

Once you’ve got your technology solutions chosen, it’s time to start planning the content to include in your webinar. The following best practices will help you get the most out of the effort you put into this unique strategy:

1. Make it evergreen.

If you’re planning to run the same automated webinar over and over again (as in the case of a fully automated event), select your topic with care to make sure that it remains relevant to future viewers. Say, for instance, that you’re planning an automated webinar on a digital marketing topic titled “Top 25 SEO Tactics for 2015.” That’s all well and good for now, but come 2016, you’ll have to re-record the event, costing you time that could have been saved by choosing a more universal topic such as “Top 25 SEO Tactics To Get More Traffic.”

Related: 3 Critical B2B Digital Marketing Hacks

2. Run live events before transitioning to automated webinars.

Even if you plan to run fully automated events later on, you should think about starting with live events first because of the benefits you’ll gain. First, if you allow audience questions, you’ll get plenty of feedback on how to improve your presentation. Then you can incorporate these answers into your content before you record the version you’ll ultimately use in automated events.

At the same time, you can also take advantage of the relatively full-featured analytics programs most live webinar providers offer. One metric in particular you’ll want to pay attention to is when people start dropping out of your event. Once you spot major trends, you can adjust your content to make it more engaging during these times, especially if these drop offs occur before you have a chance to present your calls to action.

3. Watch for lapses in engagement.

Speaking of engagement, a good automated webinar service will give you plenty of data on the way your viewers are responding to your content. Don’t just look for trends in when they drop out of viewing though. If, for example, you’re seeing a high number of RSVPs but a low turnout, this could indicate that your entry funnel needs more work. Adding more quality content or time/date reminders in advance could improve the number of viewers that are ultimately exposed to your sales message.

Automated webinars remove the grunt work and allow you to be more productive by focusing on the things you’re best at, such as growing your business. As with any other marketing technique, automated webinars come with a learning curve. But if you’re willing to put in the time to master this great tool, you’ll find it easier than ever before to scale your webinar marketing efforts -- and profit while you do.

Are you using automated webinars as part of your marketing mix? If so, share your favorite tips and tricks for running these events by leaving a comment below.

Related: How to Save Any Presentation From a Technology Meltdown

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Online Marketing

5 Automated Email Marketing Messages All Ecommerce Businesses Should Use

Online Marketing

This Is How You Build an Effective Conversion Rate Optimization Strategy

Online Marketing

The Hands-Off Method of Online Marketing That's Both Fast and Easy