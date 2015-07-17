My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Takes Swipe at NYC Regulators With Clever 'De Blasio' Feature

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Takes Swipe at NYC Regulators With Clever 'De Blasio' Feature
Image credit: Catherine Clifford
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Uber is no stranger to regulatory battles, but it’s certainly getting more creative in how it fights them.

As New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio looks to put new limitations on the ridesharing giant, Uber has struck back with a clever app feature meant to rally support among users. Customers who open the Uber app in New York City will now find a “de Blasio” option alongside the uberPOOL, uberX and UberBLACK options. If you toggle over to that icon, a message pops up “NO CARS -- SEE WHY.” If you click on that bubble, Uber displays a screen that comes up informing users “This is what Uber will look like in NYC if Mayor de Blasio’s Uber cap bill passes.” In other words: There won’t be any rides available.

At issue is a city council bill that would require the Taxi and Limousine Commission to limit the issuance of for-hire vehicle licenses until research is completed on the growth trajectories in the taxicab and for-hire vehicle industries. The cap on new for-hire vehicle licences would remain in effect until either the study is completed or August 31, 2016.

Related: 5 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Uber on Its 5-Year Anniversary

Uber has been aggressively campaigning to raise awareness of the bill. In addition to the message embedded into the app, the San Francisco ride-sharing giant has been running television spots, like the one embedded below, highlighting the benefit that the app provides to the people of New York.

Uber is threatening the legacy world of yellow taxi cabs in New York City, a deeply entrenched industry that has historically come with expensive barriers to entry.

Related: Lyft CMO: Uber Is the Wal-Mart of Transportation. We Aren't.

New York City is one battle in a larger war that Uber is fighting. The transportation company consistently finds itself butting heads with regulators. Earlier this week, the company was ordered to pay $7.3 million by the California Public Utilities Commission for not disclosing information on accidents involving Uber drivers, the percentage of rides Uber does not accept and how often Uber is able to meet demands for disabled accessible rides, among other information.

Related: Finland's Capital Wants to Do Away With Car Ownership

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Drivers Have Completed More Than 10 Billion Trips

Uber

Uber Will Pay Drivers in Some Cities to Use Electric Cars

Uber

Arizona Governor Suspends Uber's Self-Driving Car Tests