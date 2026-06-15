Mark Zuckerberg Admits Meta ‘Made Mistakes’ as AI Reshapes 20% of Its Workforce

Mark Zuckerberg just issued a rare mea culpa. Sort of. In an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, the Meta CEO admitted the company “made mistakes and will almost certainly make more” during a restructuring that impacted roughly 20% of its global workforce — cutting 8,000 jobs and reassigning another 7,000 employees to its AI initiatives. But he also promised there would no more company-wide layoffs this year.

Beyond that, he seems to be trying to make amends. Meta plans to increase budgets for offsites and corporate events, scale back the lopsided manager-to-employee ratios in its AI engineering unit and host a company-wide hackathon in July.

The apology may be less about the past than the future. Meta just raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $145 billion, nearly double what it spent in 2025. With its AI bet accelerating, more disruption is likely on the way.