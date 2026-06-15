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Mark Zuckerberg Admits Meta ‘Made Mistakes’ as AI Reshapes 20% of Its Workforce

In a leaked internal memo, the Meta CEO owned up to the chaos caused by May’s layoffs, but says there will be no more this year.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jun 15, 2026
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Mark Zuckerberg just issued a rare mea culpa. Sort of. In an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, the Meta CEO admitted the company “made mistakes and will almost certainly make more” during a restructuring that impacted roughly 20% of its global workforce — cutting 8,000 jobs and reassigning another 7,000 employees to its AI initiatives. But he also promised there would no more company-wide layoffs this year.

Beyond that, he seems to be trying to make amends. Meta plans to increase budgets for offsites and corporate events, scale back the lopsided manager-to-employee ratios in its AI engineering unit and host a company-wide hackathon in July.

The apology may be less about the past than the future. Meta just raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $145 billion, nearly double what it spent in 2025. With its AI bet accelerating, more disruption is likely on the way.

Mark Zuckerberg just issued a rare mea culpa. Sort of. In an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, the Meta CEO admitted the company “made mistakes and will almost certainly make more” during a restructuring that impacted roughly 20% of its global workforce — cutting 8,000 jobs and reassigning another 7,000 employees to its AI initiatives. But he also promised there would no more company-wide layoffs this year.

Beyond that, he seems to be trying to make amends. Meta plans to increase budgets for offsites and corporate events, scale back the lopsided manager-to-employee ratios in its AI engineering unit and host a company-wide hackathon in July.

The apology may be less about the past than the future. Meta just raised its 2026 capital spending forecast to as much as $145 billion, nearly double what it spent in 2025. With its AI bet accelerating, more disruption is likely on the way.

Jonathan Small Founder, Strike Fire Productions

Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he... Read more

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