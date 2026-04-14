Mark Zuckerberg Can’t Sit Down and Talk to All 79,000 Meta Employees. So He’s Building an AI Version of Himself.

Call it ChatGPZuck. Meta is building an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg that employees can query when they can’t get hold of the real CEO, writes Financial Times. The digital clone is being trained on Zuckerberg’s mannerisms, tone, public statements and thoughts on company strategy. The goal is to help Meta’s 79,000 employees feel more connected to one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful executives.

Zuckerberg is clearly big on AI executives. A few weeks ago, we reported he was developing an “AI chief of staff” — a personal agent that retrieves answers he’d normally go through layers of people to get, as previously reported. Now he’s scaling that model company-wide. Meta believes the experiment could be replicated by influencers and creators.

Zuckerberg is driving Meta to become “AI native” and flatten organizational structure. The company is investing multibillions in AI to remain competitive with tech rivals. Employees are already building personal AI assistants using tools like My Claw.