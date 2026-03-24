Mark Zuckerberg Is Building an ‘AI Chief of Staff’ to Be His Right-Hand Robot

Zuck’s new sidekick doesn’t need a salary or benefits or sleep. It needs his data. The Meta CEO is building a personal AI agent to help him do his job, retrieving answers he’d normally have to go through layers of people to get, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It’s all part of a company-wide culture shift. Meta’s 78,000 employees are racing to build their own AI assistants as the company pushes to become “AI native” and remain competitive with leaner AI startups. Some employees are using agent tools like My Claw, which can access chat logs and work files and even talk to colleagues’ AI agents on their behalf. There’s even an internal messaging board where employees’ personal agents talk to each other.

Zuckerberg told investors in January that the goal is to “get more done” and make work “more fun” by flattening teams and elevating individual contributors.