Be Ready to Pounce When You Finally Hear 'Yes' for the First Time

August 5, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can read “how-to” articles all day about starting a business, building your brand or getting customers. They make the whole process seem so easy, don’t they?

But actually making the decision become an entrepreneur? Now that’s a tough decision.

It’s scary!

It’s uncertain!

There’s a chance you might fail. In fact, you probably WILL fail in the beginning. And even if you succeed, it definitely won’t happen overnight.

So why even try?

Not many other fields will test your mental fortitude, resourcefulness and creativity quite like entrepreneurship. Just like Sinatra’s New York, if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. That’s what makes building your own business such a uniquely fulfilling pursuit.

Starting from the ground up will undoubtedly result in some unexpected curveballs. You’ll have to prove yourself to a lot of people along the way. Likely, the number-one word you’ll hear on your way to the top is “no.”

“No, we can’t help you.”

"No, we don’t want to buy from you.”

“No...because I have no idea who you are.”

Just no.

If you’re trying to build something from scratch, you’re going to get rejected. Repeatedly. That’s a fact.

Related: 7 Ways to Shift Your Perspective About the Dreaded 'No' in Sales

But here’s something most aspiring entrepreneurs don’t know: It doesn’t MATTER how many times the door gets slammed in your face.

It doesn’t MATTER how many times someone tells you that you’re not smart enough, good looking enough, successful enough, whatever enough.

All of the times you get knocked down, shut out or discouraged can be instantly eliminated with three simple letters.

“YES.”

That’s right — all you need is one "YES" to get from where you are to where you want to be.

"YES" is the most powerful word on the planet. More powerful than a thousand “no’s” will ever be.

All you need is one “YES” to get your foot in the door -- then your momentum will carry you.

So that begs the question...how do you go from constant rejection to getting your first “YES”?

The answer: consistency. Ridiculous, obsessive consistency with your goals. Do something every day.

Every. Single. Day. Even when you don’t feel like it. ESPECIALLY when you don’t feel like it.

Related: 3 Ways to Motivate Yourself When You Just Want to Quit

Your work, over time, will become a mountain that people can’t ignore.

Then, eventually, you’ll get an opportunity. It’s not a matter of luck. It’s a matter of probability. If you talk to 1,000 people, you’ll eventually get one who’s willing to listen to you.

It’s your job to recognize that opportunity.

Stick your toe in the door.

Then stick your whole foot in the door.

Then kick that door down, guns blazin’ and say, “Knock knock, it’s MY time!”

That’s how you win at life (and business).

Related: Forget the Next Level and Just Focus on Doing the Next Thing