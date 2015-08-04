Space Travel

Not Your Average Business Trip: Buzz Aldrin Shares His Apollo 11 Expense Report

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Not Your Average Business Trip: Buzz Aldrin Shares His Apollo 11 Expense Report
Image credit: MISHELLA | Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It turns out that not even American heroes are exempt from paperwork.

Forty-six years ago this summer, Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first people to walk on the moon. As completely unprecedented and literally out of this world as the experience was, when the crew of Apollo 11 came back to Earth, they still had to handle some of the more quotidian aspects of business travel.

Aldrin, a fairly prolific presence on social media, recently posted a few tweets looking back at the mission, including photos of the forms that he, Armstrong and fellow crew member Michael Collins filled out when they arrived in Honolulu after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. Among them: a U.S. Customs form and travel voucher complete with expense report.

Related: The Smithsonian and Kickstarter Partner Up to Preserve Neil Armstrong's Spacesuit

Upon their re-entry into the planet's atmosphere (and, you know, the country), Aldrin and company had to declare their cargo -- moon rock and moon dust samples -- and confirm that none of them had any bouts of illness while en route. However, at that point, whether they had contracted any kind of contagious "moon disease" was still up for grabs, hence the need for a quarantine shortly after their arrival. 

Related: The Power of Planning: NASA's Pluto Flyby Was Epic and Amazing

Aldrin also claimed $33.31 for the fairly expansive round trip from Houston to Florida's Cape Kennedy to the moon, to the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii and back to Houston -- on modes of transportation as varied as government air, government spacecraft, the USS Hornet and a U.S. Air Force plane.

All told, it's likely the "travel and other expenses" came from driving around in his POV (in government parlance, his privately owned vehicle). Totally makes you rethink your complaints about that one layover now, doesn't it?

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Dreams of Living on Mars

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Space Travel

25 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11...

Space Travel

Jeff Bezos Reveals His 'Blue Moon' Lunar Lander

Space Travel

Entrepreneurs in Space: Musk Shouldn't Have Mars All to Himself