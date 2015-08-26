Drivers Don't Use Half of the High-Tech Features Offered in Cars, Study Shows

As automakers race to add the latest technologies to vehicles, a new study has found that most drivers aren't using these high-tech features in the first place.

According to J.D. Power's Driver Interactive Vehicle Experience (DrIVE) Report, released Tuesday, 1 out of every 5 new vehicle owners has never used half of the 33 technology features measured by the annual survey.

"The first 30 days are critical," said Kristin Kolodge, executive director of driver interaction at J.D. Power. "That first-time experience with the technology is the make-it or break-it stage."

There are a few reasons why these technologies have not been widely adopted, Kolodge said. In many cases, new vehicle owners said they did not find certain features useful, or indicated the technology came as part of package of options they didn't want.

In other cases, the use of new technologies has been limited because dealers do not fully explain how to operate certain features when owners buy a new car or truck.

"Automakers also need to explain the technology to dealership staff and train them on how to demonstrate it to owners," Kolodge said.

The report serves as additional evidence that automakers and suppliers are still searching for the right menu of new technology to offer car and truck buyers.