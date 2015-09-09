How to Watch Apple's Big iPhone 6S Event Today

September 9, 2015 2 min read

The countdown is on. In just a few short hours, Apple will pull out all the stops and unveil the next iPhone. The big reveal kicks off live today, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT.

On top of a first look at the next gen iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6S Plus, if rumors prove right, we might also get glimpses of a brand new Apple TV, new Apple Watch straps and colors, a “monster” iPad Pro and perhaps a new iPad mini 4. Apple might also debut iOS 9. Who knows what surprises Tim Cook has in store? Will he defend Apple Music? Like everyone else, we’ll have to wait and see.

If you weren’t one of the lucky few to receive an official invite, no worries. We’ve got you covered, Windows users included (for the first time in years). You, too, can tune in as the action unfolds, as Apple wows the world live from The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, where Apple-branded blue flags are already flying high.

As is the custom, the Cupertino, Calif. colossus took down its online store as part of the lead-up to the powwow about to pop off. Where shopping pages once were there is now a bold banner that simply reads “We’ll be back.” And by “back,” Apple likely means moments after the event wraps and with all of its freshly debuted new products for sale.

To stream the event in real-time from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV or, yes, a Windows 10 device, go to Apple’s official live event page here. These are the browser and hardware requirements needed to tune in, courtesy of Apple:

Requirements: Live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires a second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later.

If you’re an Android user, here’s how you can get in on the fun, too. Happy viewing.

