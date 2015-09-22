Scandal

Report: Volkswagen CEO Ousted Over Emissions Scandal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Volkswagen CEO Ousted Over Emissions Scandal
Image credit: Volkswagen Sweden | Wikimedia Commons
Martin Winterkorn, CEO of the Volkswagen Group.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn has been ousted.

His last day is Sept. 25 according to German press reports in Der Tagespiegel, and he will be replaced by Porsche CEO Matthias Muller.

Winterkorn lost the support of the supervisory board, which meets on Wednesday. The press reports cite sources close to the car company's 20-person supervisory board.

A spokeswoman for VW told Business Insider: "In this moment, we cannot say anything. For the moment we have to wait." 

Winterkorn is being ousted after news broke that VW used software to cheat emissions standards testing.

Since that story first hit, VW's shares have been clobbered. They're down by as much as 20% as of 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. ET) after losing more than 20% in trading on Monday — more than a third of the company's market value has been wiped away in just 2 days.

Investors are seriously concerned about the company after US regulators found that software the carmaker designed for diesel cars gave false emissions data. VW faces fines of up to $18 billion (£11.6 billion), the Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

The company said Tuesday that up to 11 million cars worldwide are affected by the scandal.

The group issued a profit warning setting aside €6.5 billion (£4.70 billion, $7.27 billion) to "cover the necessary service measures and other efforts to win back the trust of our customers." They add: "discrepancies relate to vehicles with Type EA 189 engines, involving some eleven million vehicles worldwide."

Here's the kicker from their statement:

Volkswagen plans to set aside a provision of some 6.5 billion EUR recognized in the profit and loss statement in the third quarter of the current fiscal year. Due to the ongoing investigations the amounts estimated may be subject to revaluation.

Earnings targets for the Group for 2015 will be adjusted accordingly.

The company fitted its US diesel cars with software that activates the pollution controls only when the car is undergoing official emissions testing.

The cars with the software — called a "defeat device" — would pollute at 10 to 40 times the legal limits when driven normally, the EPA estimated.

The problem is a lot more widespread than first thought. Volkswagen said that: "Further internal investigations conducted to date have established that the relevant engine management software is also installed in other Volkswagen Group vehicles with diesel engines."

"For the majority of these engines the software does not have any effect," the company said in the statement.

Other car companies aren't avoiding the plunge. BMW is down 6.18% and Daimler is down 6.39%.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Scandal

Volkswagen to Give Gift Cards, Repairs to Diesel Car Owners

Scandal

Report: Volkswagen CEO Ousted Over Emissions Scandal

Leadership

10 Leaders Who Overcame Scandal -- A Playbook for Anthony Weiner