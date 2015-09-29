Meet Google's New 'Pixel C' Tablet

September 29, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Deep down, it seems every device maker thought Microsoft’s Surface tablet was a good idea.

During an event in San Francisco on Tuesday, Google announced the Pixel C, a new 10.2-inch convertible tablet with an optional keyboard.

The device is reminiscent of Google’s Chromebook Pixel; however, it uses Android as its operating system. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 processor and has 3GB of RAM – enough power, the company says, to make it a contender in both work and entrainment pursuits.

Like the Chromebook Pixel, the device has a high-resolution screen, specifically, a 2560 x 1800 resolution at 308 pixels per inch (ppi).

The keyboard attaches to the device via magnets (there's no kickstand) and can be adjusted from 100 to 135 degrees. It charges using the tablet’s power, so you don’t have to worry about charging it separately, like most tablet keyboards. It’s a 18.8mm pitch keyboard, slightly smaller than your standard 19mm laptop keyboard, but close enough that you should still be able to type as normal on the device. Four built-in microphones allow you to do things like video chat from across the room and still be heard.

Google says the Pixel C will be available “in time for the holidays” with pricing starting at $499 for the tablet, and $149 for the keyboard.

Apple announced a somewhat similar tablet, the iPad Pro, earlier this month.