How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM

Co-authored with web-comic creator, Zach Weinersmith, and author, Phil Plait, the "Science Pack" is a $10 expansion pack dedicated to all things scientific, including global warming and evolution, and went on sale earlier this year.

The Scholarship was announced in March 2015, with the intention of finding a candidate who will act as an ambassador for their field. The chosen candidate will start their four-year degree in the fall of 2016, paid for by the funds raised.

"Women are underrepresented in science, tech, engineering, and math," Josh Dillon, co-creator of "Cards Against Humanity", said in March when the scholarship was announced.

"We felt like the funding from this pack could have the greatest impact by making it possible for more women to get an education in those fields, and by giving them a platform to share their work and their passion for science."