Games

How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Cards Against Humanity Is Helping Women in STEM
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
News Assistant
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

The creators of Cards Against Humanity, dubbed as the "party game for horrible people," have managed to do some good.

Cards Against Humanity's intellectual expansion "Science Pack" has raised over $546,000 for The Science Ambassador Scholarship, a scholarship fund for U.S.-based women interested in studying science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM).

Co-authored with web-comic creator, Zach Weinersmith, and author, Phil Plait, the "Science Pack" is a $10 expansion pack dedicated to all things scientific, including global warming and evolution, and went on sale earlier this year.

The Scholarship was announced in March 2015, with the intention of finding a candidate who will act as an ambassador for their field. The chosen candidate will start their four-year degree in the fall of 2016, paid for by the funds raised.

"Women are underrepresented in science, tech, engineering, and math," Josh Dillon, co-creator of "Cards Against Humanity", said in March when the scholarship was announced.

"We felt like the funding from this pack could have the greatest impact by making it possible for more women to get an education in those fields, and by giving them a platform to share their work and their passion for science."

Video applications for the scholarship have now opened, and after the December deadline, candidates will be reviewed by a board of fifty women, who work professionally in science, including those from Harvard Medical School and the Smithsonian Institution.

For a brand that's dedicated to going against humanity, it seems to be doing a lot of good.

In late 2013, the game-makers donated around $100,000 to fund projects for classrooms in impoverished U.S. areas, from its 2013 Holiday Pack sales.

Since 2012, the company has created an annual Holiday card pack, and each year the profits go to specific organizations, including Sunlight and Wikimedia. So far these holiday packs combined have donated more than $2.15 million.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Games

'Fortnite' Players Are Creating Sick Scenarios With NFL Outfits From In-Game Store

Games

NFL Teams Up With Epic Games to Bring All 32 Team Uniforms to 'Fortnite'

Games

The Adorable Cat From the Halloween Google Doodle Game Has Captured the Internet's Cold Dark Heart