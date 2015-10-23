4 Ways to Mobilize Your Business

October 23, 2015 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps



How often do you pick up your smartphone throughout the day? When you wake up; when you’re waiting for the shower to get warm; when you’re standing in line for coffee; when you get a push note? The point is society today lives in an alternate world, an iWorld, where everything lives within a dim blue light — including your company.

Each and every business needs to be mobile ready, especially small businesses as they stay relevant in iWorld. We’ll cover a handful of tips to help get any (small) business go mobile.

1. Put your website to the mobile test.

This isn’t a recommendation, it’s requirement: you’re website must be mobile-friendly. If you are unsure about this, it’s easy to check. Simply open up the site on any desktop or laptop, then hover the cursor over the bottom right part of the site while dragging to a small view. If the text and images resize, you’re golden, if not, it’s time for change. This is crucial for customizing your website or implementing any mobile SEO practices as needed.

2. Get your mobile ad(d) on.

Having a mobile ad program for your small business is another must. Why? Simply because not everyone who is using their mobile devices is looking directly for your product or service. Mobile ads draw in those customers in your area. Let’s say you own a pizzeria, mobile ads will bring in those customers who search for “pizza” while in your area.

To really set your business apart, utilize a mobile app. This will help your mobile marketing with things like push notifications, geo-fencing, links to social media, and beyond.

3. Mobilize your customers.

When creating the mobile presence for your business, put yourself in their position. Do (mobile) research on other similar businesses in your area. Find out what draws a customer to your business the first time, as well as what keeps them coming back for more.

As noted earlier, your customers are always on their phones — take advantage. A mobile app coupled with a mobile website is great way to build customer retention on top of customer loyalty. Allow for the customer to navigate as smoothly as possible through your mobile business.

4. Be responsive, think native.

Responsive web design is great for initially bringing in potential clients. When someone opens up a web browser on their mobile device for a search, your responsive design will allow for your company to be found. A native mobile app will push them to come back for more. Responsive design is the initial step into iWorld, it’s how I find the nearest pizza joint in a new town, but their customer loyalty program keeps me coming back again and again.

A native app drives customer retention and exploits the customers waiting to be marketed to. When I’m standing in line waiting for coffee, remind me that in just two more coffee’s I’ll earn a free cup and it’s a guarantee I come back for more.

Take advantage of the iWorld we have created and make sure your business is along for the ride. Users are waiting to be sold to, they are holding the mobile marketing in their hands on daily basis. Go ahead, send that push note, allow for customers to continue engaging with your business because there’s a good chance they’re already on their phone waiting to be connected.