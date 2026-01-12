This eSIM Cuts International Roaming Fees For Just $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With a large population of the global workforce now working remotely and international business travel rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, entrepreneurs face a familiar pain point: astronomical roaming charges. Traditional carriers often charge $20 per day for international data, turning a week-long business trip into a $140 line item on your expense report.

aloSIM’s eSIM card for travel data offers a smarter alternative. For $24.97, new customers get $50 in credit toward prepaid eSIM data packages that work in over 200 countries, potentially covering 11+ weeks of travel data since packages start at just $4.50 for seven days. An eSIM card is a fully digital SIM that you can install on a phone or tablet quickly and easily.

How eSIM technology benefits business travelers

Rather than juggling physical SIM cards or accepting punishing roaming fees, eSIM technology lets you download a digital SIM card directly to your compatible device. Once you’ve purchased credit through aloSIM, you simply select a data package for your destination, install the eSIM, and activate it upon arrival. You’ll connect to local 5G and LTE networks at local prices without the surprise charges that typically appear on your next carrier bill, the company says.

Your eSIM itself never expires and carries no monthly fees, though individual data packages are only valid for their stated duration (seven days, 30 days, etc.), and unused data doesn’t roll over. You have 12 months from redemption to use your $50 credit.

Compatible with Androids and iOS devices, each data plan includes a bonus Hushed phone number for the same duration, giving you a private line for voice calls and texts during your trip. Customer reviews highlight the platform’s reliability across diverse use cases. Business travelers praise the seamless coverage and competitive pricing, while others note it’s an affordable way to keep team members connected on hand-me-down devices during international projects.

With 4.5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.2/5 on Google Play Store, aloSIM has proven its reliability among mobile professionals. The service was recently featured on SaltWire for “changing the way people use their phones on vacation,” though for entrepreneurs, it’s less about vacation and more about maintaining productivity across borders without budget-breaking fees.

