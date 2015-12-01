Microsoft's New Service Allows Businesses to Develop Apps Without Coding

December 1, 2015 1 min read

Microsoft just launched PowerApps, a new suite of tools for businesses that allows users to create Android, iOS and web apps with templates, so no coding knowledge is necessary.

When creating an app on the platform, businesses can access data from existing cloud services such as Dropbox, Dynamics CRM,Office 365 OneDrive and Salesforce.

“Customers have built solutions ranging from a recruiting app for an internal team to a mobile app for banking employees that connects to their [customer-relationship management] data,” Bill Staples, Microsoft’s corporate vice president of app platform, said in a statement announcing the launch.

While the service is still in preview -- Microsoft has partnered with companies including Bose and Metro Bank to test it out -- interested businesses can request access via the PowerApps site. The company has yet to release pricing information.

