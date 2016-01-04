My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New York City Dermatologist Who Pioneered Subway Advertising Has Shuttered His Practice
Image credit: Vimeo | Layer Cake Productions
Dr. Zizmor
Former Staff Writer
3 min read

A New York dermatologist who became a local celebrity after he pioneered the use of print advertising throughout the city’s subway system has retired and closed his office after practicing for more than 40 years.

Dr. Jonathan Zizmor, who is now 70 -- but looks peculiarly ageless in ads that have dotted train cars since the early 80s -- will spend his retirement studying the Talmud at his $3 million Bronx mansion, according to the New York Daily News.

Though the design scheme of Zizmor’s campy ads -- complete with garish before-and-after photos and technicolor rainbows crudely photoshopped across the New York City skyline (reportedly helmed by Zizmor himself) -- may be questionable, their forward-thinking shrewdness endures.

The ads even spawned a parody campaign from famed candy brand Snickers.

When he first started out, “there were no doctor ads,” Zizmor told Gothamist in 2009. “I was the only one on the subway for about 25 years.”

Related: After a Decade of Headline-Grabbing Ads, GoDaddy Is Quitting the Super Bowl

The concept of a doctor advertising in such a brazen way was controversial within the medical community, he adds, but the ads were effective almost immediately in democratizing the relatively “chic” field of dermatology to patients of every stripe.

A few years after the subway ads debuted, Zizmor branched out into television commercials, which he also initially shot by hand. His most recent ad, featuring the now-famous refrain, "Thank you, Dr. Zizmor," is somewhat more knowing in that it was created by a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based performance artist who sought to celebrate Zizmor’s signature cringeworthy camp.

Though Zizmor has become something of an urban legend to Manhattanites, he chalks up his odd ubiquity to chance. “I never wanted to be famous,” he told Business Insider in 2009. “It was an accident of life. Many people think I’m dead. Many people think I don’t exist.”

Zizmor’s realtor, Sandra Waibel, told the Daily News that Zizmor and his wife would also be dedicating the remainder of their lives to charity. “The Zizmors love to travel and have many social interests, hobbies, and friends,” she said. “At the end of the day, they are just like the rest of us.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Marijuana Advertising Double Standard Is Stifling Our Industry

Here's the Ad for Pre-Rolled Joints ABC Wouldn't Air During the Oscars

Advertising

When Brands Advocate Social Causes, Authenticity Is Key