My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ecommerce

An Expert's Guide to Psychological Tricks to Boost Purchases (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An Expert's Guide to Psychological Tricks to Boost Purchases (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Freelance Content Marketer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In today’s online world, it's hard to imagine not having a website to support your business. Whether you're selling to businesses or to consumers, reports that 93 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine tell us that the web is certainly the way.

This doesn't appear to be industry-specific, with 46 percent of all holiday shopping for 2015 done online; and even despite a 1.5-percent drop in total sales in the first quarter of 2015, e-commerce sales have increased by 3.5 percent.

Therefore it seems imperative that we make the most of our websites, and take steps to prevent leaking sales. 

The following is an infographic which digs into the most effective, psychologically-proven methods of encouraging customers to go all the way. I originally put this together for my clients at Datadial, but I'm more than happy to share it with the rest of the world too.

The list is pretty exhaustive, but obviously feel free to share any of your own tips and tricks.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

drop shipping

6 Steps to Building a Successful Online Drop Shipping Business

Ready For Anything

No Money to Start? No Problem. Try These 5 Options to Fund Your Business.

Online payment

The 15 Most Popular Online Payment Solutions