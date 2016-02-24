An Expert's Guide to Psychological Tricks to Boost Purchases (Infographic)

February 24, 2016 1 min read

In today’s online world, it's hard to imagine not having a website to support your business. Whether you're selling to businesses or to consumers, reports that 93 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine tell us that the web is certainly the way.

This doesn't appear to be industry-specific, with 46 percent of all holiday shopping for 2015 done online; and even despite a 1.5-percent drop in total sales in the first quarter of 2015, e-commerce sales have increased by 3.5 percent.

Therefore it seems imperative that we make the most of our websites, and take steps to prevent leaking sales.

The following is an infographic which digs into the most effective, psychologically-proven methods of encouraging customers to go all the way. I originally put this together for my clients at Datadial, but I'm more than happy to share it with the rest of the world too.

The list is pretty exhaustive, but obviously feel free to share any of your own tips and tricks.