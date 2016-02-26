Business Travelers: Don't Be Lured by the Siren Song of Free Wi-Fi

February 26, 2016 1 min read

Looking to work stronger, smarter and faster? Our Tips Roundups from around the web can give you the boost you need.

Zipcar is getting a makeover -- finally. To stay competitive in the sharing economy, Zipcar has announced that certain cars will be allotted with more flexible rules, such as allowing one-way trips, indefinite reservation extensions and changes to the final destination in the midst of traveling, says The Verge.

Travel hacks for saving money. Changing your country setting when booking online and booking a roundtrip ticket on two different airlines are just a few hacks for saving when booking airline tickets, according to Tech Insider.

Do you know where your wi-fi is coming from? Cybersecurity company Avast Software tested how eager travellers at the Barcelona airport would be for free wi-fi during the Mobile World Congress. Turns out they'll trust most networks leaving some data vulnerable as some providers aren't what they seem. The lessons Avast learned can benefit any entrepreneur on the go, as Refinery29 reports.