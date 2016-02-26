My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Weekly Tips Roundup

Business Travelers: Don't Be Lured by the Siren Song of Free Wi-Fi

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Business Travelers: Don't Be Lured by the Siren Song of Free Wi-Fi
Image credit: Luis Llerena | StockSnap.io
1 min read

Looking to work stronger, smarter and faster? Our Tips Roundups from around the web can give you the boost you need.

Zipcar is getting a makeover -- finally. To stay competitive in the sharing economy, Zipcar has announced that certain cars will be allotted with more flexible rules, such as allowing one-way trips, indefinite reservation extensions and changes to the final destination in the midst of traveling, says The Verge.  

Travel hacks for saving money. Changing your country setting when booking online and booking a roundtrip ticket on two different airlines are just a few hacks for saving when booking airline tickets, according to Tech Insider.

Do you know where your wi-fi is coming from? Cybersecurity company Avast Software tested how eager travellers at the Barcelona airport would be for free wi-fi during the Mobile World Congress. Turns out they'll trust most networks leaving some data vulnerable as some providers aren't what they seem. The lessons Avast learned can benefit any entrepreneur on the go, as Refinery29 reports.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Weekly Tips Roundup

Viral Video Star Explains How to Build a Brand While Drunk -- Lessons from This Week's Headlines

Weekly Tips Roundup

Business Travelers: Don't Be Lured by the Siren Song of Free Wi-Fi

Ready For Anything

How Real Entrepreneurs Made it Happen