Debut of Musical About Steve Jobs and Bill Gates Postponed After Investor Drops Out

Debut of Musical About Steve Jobs and Bill Gates Postponed After Investor Drops Out
Image credit: Joi Ito | Wikimedia Commons
Steve Jobs | Bill Gates
News Assistant
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates may have successfully conquered the tech world, however, any chance of winning over Broadway is off the cards … for now.

Nerds, the "musical dot comedy" about tech's founding fathers has had its spring Broadway run postponed, following the news that a key investor had dropped out, producers have revealed.

"On behalf of my fellow producers and investors, it is with great disappointment that we will be postponing the Broadway opening of Nerds due to the loss of a major investor," Carl Levin, a Nerds producer, said in a statement.

"We are grateful to the one-of-a-kind creative team and cast of this incredibly funny and heartwarming musical that audiences have so enthusiastically adored thus far and we look forward to nerds taking the country by storm."

The story behind Nerds is meant to transport audiences from the "floppy disc era to the iPhone phenomenon," while giving them an insight into the rise of Apple and Microsoft's co-founders, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates.

The musical was expected to start previews on April 1, before opening at New York's Longacre Theatre on April 21. Viewings of the show date back as early as the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005.

If and when the musical does finally open on Broadway, it plans on drawing in crowds with the use of advanced production technologies in each performance, such as an interactive app and on-stage holograms.

With an investor down, production members took to Twitter to ask leading businessmen, like Microsoft's co-founders, to invest in the musical.

A national tour of the production is in the works according to theater site, Broadway World, however any news on a new Broadway opening has yet to be announced.

