Naming Contest May Christen This $300 Million Ship 'Boaty McBoatface'
Asking the good people of social media for help with your brand doesn't always go so swimmingly, as England's Natural Environment Research Council most recently learned.
NERC opened a social-media call for name suggestions for its new icebreaker, which has been called the biggest and most technologically advanced British research vessel ever built. According to CNN, NERC asked for names that were inspirational, possibly evoking a great historical figure or a landmark. While it got some suggestions along those lines, take a look at the latest poll results from its Twitter account:
Our current top 4 #NameOurShip suggestions. Have you voted yet? https://t.co/Vv5Or05r9l pic.twitter.com/Uf4u1XyHYf— NERC (@NERCscience) March 18, 2016
PR disaster or greatest name ever? We're siding with the latter. Watch the video below to see what the ship will be tasked with, then go ahead and put the power of your click behind whichever name, well, floats your boat.