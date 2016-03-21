Naming Contest May Christen This $300 Million Ship 'Boaty McBoatface'

March 21, 2016 1 min read

Asking the good people of social media for help with your brand doesn't always go so swimmingly, as England's Natural Environment Research Council most recently learned.

NERC opened a social-media call for name suggestions for its new icebreaker, which has been called the biggest and most technologically advanced British research vessel ever built. According to CNN, NERC asked for names that were inspirational, possibly evoking a great historical figure or a landmark. While it got some suggestions along those lines, take a look at the latest poll results from its Twitter account: