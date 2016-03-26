10 Internet Easter Eggs to Hunt for This Sunday (Infographic)

March 26, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Easter eggs aren’t just the colorful objects people hide on the spring holiday, they’re also the term for unexpected references or fun surprises purposefully included, but hidden, in something else.

Did you know, for example, that if you type “do a barrel roll” into the Google search bar, the screen will rotate in a circle (as though the site itself did the aerial maneuver)? That’s just one of the hidden gems that digital commerce firm SUMO Heavy has included in a fun little infographic, which can be found below. It will show you how to make Youtube use the force, to discover Apple’s hidden homage to an '80s pop star and more.

Related: Reconnecting With Play Will Help You Succeed