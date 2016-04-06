Beyoncé's 'Athleisure' Line to Launch in April

April 6, 2016 2 min read

Still no new Beyoncé album? Dry your tears. April is throwing you a different morsel from Queen Bey.

Her new fitness apparel line, Ivy Park, will debut at Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, and Topshop on April 14 -- amid all the hubub about her new album.

Ivy Park, an athleisure line named after the singer’s daughter with her rapper impresario husband Jay Z, is the product of a 50-50 partnership with the London-based retail label Topshop and will offer one-pieces, headbands, footwear, hoodies and hats ranging from $30 to $200. This isn’t Bey’s first business venture outside of music -- or even her first venture into apparel.

She introduced the women’s clothing brand House of Deréon to the world in 2004, a collaboration with her mother, Tina Knowles, named after her grandmother, Agnes Deréon, a respected seamstress.

Following criticism over the brand's designs, which were touted as garish and overpriced -- as well as poor sales -- the 20-time Grammy winner announced in 2012 that House of Deréon was on “hiatus” and under further development.

While celebrity and retail fashion isn't always the best marriage, Beyoncé isn’t a quitter. Like she says in a video for Ivy Park, regarding her process learning about discipline in her formative years, “I remember wanting to stop, but I would push myself to keep going.”

Check out the video above for a snapshot of Queen Bey’s forays into entrepreneurship.