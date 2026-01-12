Walmart Teams Up With Google’s Gemini to Let Shoppers Buy With AI

Walmart announced it’s partnering with Google’s Gemini AI to let shoppers find and buy products directly through the chatbot. Incoming CEO John Furner and Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the deal at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York.

The companies didn’t reveal a launch date or financial terms, but the feature will roll out first in the U.S. before going global. This isn’t Walmart’s first AI shopping rodeo. The retail giant cut a similar deal with OpenAI’s ChatGPT in October for “Instant Checkout,” which lets customers buy without leaving the chatbot. Walmart even built its own AI assistant, a yellow smiley-faced chatbot called Sparky.

“The transition from traditional web or app search to agent-led commerce represents the next great evolution in retail,” Furner said. Outgoing CEO Doug McMillon has been blunt about AI’s impact, saying it “is going to change literally every job” at America’s largest private employer.

