Brain Break

Brain Break: This Goat Needs Some Starbucks Baaaaad

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Brain Break: This Goat Needs Some Starbucks Baaaaad
Image credit: Rohnert Police and Fire
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Rarely does Starbucks get a customer who can provide her own milk for her coffee. Such was the case this past Sunday when employees of a Rohnert Park, Calif. franchise found a goat perusing the snack selection.

As was reported in the Press Democratthe goat, Milly, strolled in just before sunrise. After getting over the shock of a cloven customer, the two girls working behind the counter offered the goat a banana. Apparently not much into health food, Milly started chewing on some cardboard boxes instead. That's when the employees called Johnny Law. Or Ricky Law, in this case. Sgt. Rick Bates arrived on the scene and soon after, the case was cracked: Milly lives two doors down from the store and wiggled free of her leash.

Alan Ergenbright, 12, one of Milly’s owners, told the Press Democrat"She’s a really happy and sweet goat. She’s also pretty curious." He added, “We’re going to build a fence today so she doesn’t get away again, and so she can walk around freely."

Here are crime scene photos posted on the City of Rohnert Park Police and Fire Facebook page. We hope that Milly learned her lesson: You can't eat cardboard boxes unless you pay for them. 
Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Sunday, April 10, 2016
Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Sunday, April 10, 2016
Posted by City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire on Sunday, April 10, 2016

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Brain Break

How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.

Brain Break

Forget the Hustle, James Bond Told Me to Embrace the Lazy

Brain Break

GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives