Brain Break: This Goat Needs Some Starbucks Baaaaad

April 11, 2016 2 min read

Rarely does Starbucks get a customer who can provide her own milk for her coffee. Such was the case this past Sunday when employees of a Rohnert Park, Calif. franchise found a goat perusing the snack selection.

As was reported in the Press Democrat, the goat, Milly, strolled in just before sunrise. After getting over the shock of a cloven customer, the two girls working behind the counter offered the goat a banana. Apparently not much into health food, Milly started chewing on some cardboard boxes instead. That's when the employees called Johnny Law. Or Ricky Law, in this case. Sgt. Rick Bates arrived on the scene and soon after, the case was cracked: Milly lives two doors down from the store and wiggled free of her leash.

Alan Ergenbright, 12, one of Milly’s owners, told the Press Democrat, "She’s a really happy and sweet goat. She’s also pretty curious." He added, “We’re going to build a fence today so she doesn’t get away again, and so she can walk around freely."