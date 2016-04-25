My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile

Startup Plans to Sell Mobile Phone Packed With Tech -- for Around $20,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Startup Plans to Sell Mobile Phone Packed With Tech -- for Around $20,000
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A British-Israeli startup plans to sell a mobile phone from next month that will offer users unprecedented levels of technology and security -- and retail for close to $20,000.

Sirin Labs AG said on Monday it had raised $72 million in private funds to launch the device, which would be aimed at executives. It plans to open its first store, in London's Mayfair, in May.

"(Our) smartphone ... brings the most advanced technology available -- even if it is not commercially available -- and combining it with almost military-grade security," said Sirin co-founder and president Moshe Hogeg.

The phone will be based on the Android operating system and run otherwise unspecified technology two to three years in advance of the mass market, he said.

Hogeg told Reuters the phone would sell for less than $20,000.

He believes thousands of executives in the United States and Europe will pay that sort of price, since the cost of being hacked could be more expensive in terms of information lost.

Hogeg put the value of the global luxury phone market at about $1.1 billion, a fraction of total mobile phone sales. Most top end phones sold are more for status -- regular phones with gold and diamonds.

Britain's Vertu sells phones in that category from $10,000 to $300,000, while Apple's iPhone 5 Black Diamond sold for $15.3 million.

Sirin's financing came from Israeli venture capital fund Singulariteam -- which Hogeg co-founded and included backing from Kazakh investor Kenges Rakishev -- and Chinese social networking company Renren.

The idea for the startup came about after Rakishev's phone was hacked in 2013. He asked Hogeg why he couldn't find a mobile phone that would ensure privacy and why new technology seen in tech shows and publications was not available in consumer devices.

"There were no good solutions that combined high-end technologies with maximum security," Hogeg said.

(By Steven Scheer; Editing by John Stonestreet)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile

14 Android Hacks to Make Your Phone a Better Partner

Mobile

6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics

Mobile

7 Mobile Trends Every Small Business Should Follow This Year