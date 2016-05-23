Project Grow

Monday Question: Do You Feel Like the Whale or the Shark?

Monday Question: Do You Feel Like the Whale or the Shark?
Image credit: Eco Abrolhos
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Tour company Eco Abrohos captured this incredible footage of more than 70 tiger sharks brunching on a whale off Dirk Hartog Island in Western Australia. 

Some days we feel dead in the water like this poor whale, with bite after bite getting taken out of us every turn we take. And some days we feel like a shark, seeing what we want, taking it down and then going back in for more. We hope you're feeling like a shark today, but if you relate more to the main course, remember that tomorrow you'll get a fresh start. And unlike Mr. Whale, that fresh start won't be next to a chewed-up donut inside a tiger sharks belly. 

Which do you feel more like today? Let us know!

