Internships for Adults Are on the Rise. Here's What You Need to Know

Although not all companies have returnships listed online, that doesn't mean they can't create one through networking, experts said.

"Keep in mind that a professional returning to work after a career break can suggest an internship or internship-like experience to an employer that does not have a formal program," Cohen said.

So how do you go about creating one?

"Be specific on … what you would like to do while there, and also what skills you would like to work on during your time there," said Stacey Delo, founder of Maybrooks, a career resource for moms. "Communicate this in your pitch. Try approaching smaller businesses."

Show how your returnship would benefit the company, other experts said.

"Pose this paid re-entry role as a win-win for the organization," said Amanda Augustine, career advice expert for Top Resume, a career service website.

"The employer gets some much needed help from an experienced professional, oftentimes at a discounted rate, while you get to learn about the latest technologies and trends in your field and gain some valuable experience," Augustine added.