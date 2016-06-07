Internships for Adults Are on the Rise. Here's What You Need to Know

Other career experts warned against pursuing a returnship too quickly, before considering other higher-paying options.
The ideal candidate for a returnship is someone who has been out of the workforce for more than five years, not just a couple of years, said Allison O'Kelly, founder and CEO Corps Team, a staffing organization focused on experienced professionals seeking nontraditional careers.
"The returnships -- they're not a guarantee of a job. So especially when you've been out three to five years, you're still very marketable for job positions," O'Kelly said.
Returnships are usually full-time positions, O'Kelly added. This may be difficult for a person looking to transition more slowly into the workforce.
"When considering a returnship, make sure you consider what your other options are," O'Kelly said. "Is it that I want it to go back full-time? Do I want to get a full-time role, a part-time role?"
Regardless of whether you decide to pursue a returnship, a part-time position or any other experience, O'Kelly said that the same rules of hard work and dedication apply.
"You really want to get back in there, learn as much as you can, go above and beyond," O'Kelly said. "Get involved in the company by going to activities, integrate yourself as an active team member."