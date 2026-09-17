I Built a Company in One Of America’s Most Complex Industries. Here’s Why Innovation Alone Won’t Make You Successful.

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Key Takeaways Innovation matters, but adaptability matters more.

Understanding your customers is a competitive advantage.

Long-term trust outlasts short-term growth.

When people think of the industries shaping the future of business, property management probably isn’t at the top of the list. Most entrepreneurs likely don’t think they have much to learn from the housing industry. But after two decades spent building software for landlords and property managers, I’ve found that it is one of the best places to learn what it really takes to build a lasting company.

Housing is one of the most regulated, fragmented and emotionally charged industries in the U.S. Businesses are navigating an ever-changing mix of federal, state and local regulations, shifting economic conditions, evolving customer expectations and emerging technologies — all while earning and maintaining the trust of customers making high-stakes financial decisions every day. Success requires more than a great product or an innovative idea. It demands resilience, adaptability and a long-term commitment to solving real problems.

Building a business in this environment has taught me lessons that extend far beyond property management. Whether you’re building a SaaS platform, launching a consumer brand or growing a professional services firm, today’s business landscape is defined by one constant: change. The lessons I’ve learned from this industry are surprisingly universal. They’re not just about rental housing — they’re about building a business that can adapt, endure and grow no matter what comes next.

1. Innovation matters, but adaptability matters more

Startup culture celebrates innovation — breakthrough ideas, disruptive products and companies that set out to transform an industry. Innovation is essential to entrepreneurship; it’s often what starts companies, creates opportunity and gets attention. But innovation alone doesn’t build a company that lasts — adaptability does.

My software company wasn’t built around one disruptive idea. It was built on firsthand experience with a real-world problem I knew others were struggling with too. Over time, we’ve continued to evolve our software alongside our customers’ changing needs. We haven’t sustained growth for two decades because we were always the first to innovate — we’ve grown because we prioritize listening, learning and adapting.

Property management, like many industries, is defined by constant change. We can’t always predict what’s coming next, but we can control how we respond when challenges arise. The Covid-19 pandemic was a powerful reminder that adaptability matters. Businesses across industries were forced to rethink how they operated, served customers and delivered value. For us, that meant rapidly developing new features and providing resources to help customers navigate changing rental regulations. The companies that adjusted quickly were best positioned to navigate uncertainty, while those unable to change struggled to keep pace.

On a less revolutionary scale, the same principle applies to day-to-day operations. Changing compliance requirements, evolving cybersecurity expectations and shifting customer needs all require the same approach: listen closely, understand the challenge and adapt.

The lesson is simple: Innovation may help you get noticed, but adaptability helps you endure. The companies that build lasting advantages aren’t the ones constantly chasing the next big thing — they’re the ones continuing to evolve as the world around them changes.

2. Understanding your customers is a competitive advantage

It’s easy to get caught up in what competitors are doing or what new technology makes possible. I’ve learned that the best products are built by understanding the problems customers actually face.

It starts with customer empathy. You have to understand the challenges your customers navigate, the decisions they make every day and the obstacles standing in their way. Building the right solution requires understanding their reality. Our product has evolved by staying close to our customers and responding to their changing needs. Every feature, improvement and update is guided by a simple principle: Does this create value for our customers? How can we make their jobs easier, more efficient and more successful?

The key is to create meaningful opportunities for customers to share input — through one-on-one conversations, support interactions, surveys, social channels or other touchpoints where customers can share ideas, challenges and frustrations. The most important step? Turning those insights into action. Even as CEO, I regularly connect with customers who share feedback, suggest improvements and help us identify opportunities to build a better product. That’s market research you can’t get anywhere else.

In complex industries, the strongest competitive advantage comes from knowing your customers better than anyone else. Your customers should shape your strategy.

3. Long-term trust outlasts short-term growth

Markets fluctuate, regulations change and technology evolves. The companies that last are those that build relationships and credibility strong enough to weather the shifts.

In the housing industry, trust is everything. Property managers are responsible for people’s homes, financial transactions and sensitive personal information. In the grand scheme of things, the longest feature list or the most impressive marketing claims matters less than having a trusted partner they can rely on every day.

Building trust takes time. It comes from consistently delivering value, supporting customers when new challenges arise and continuing to invest in their success long after the initial sale. A company can win new customers with a great product, but it retains them through reliability, transparency and results. This long-term vision has helped us build lasting relationships with our customers — many of our software clients have been users for years and years, a reflection of the trust we’ve earned by continuing to support their businesses through the ups and downs.

Short-term growth can create momentum, but long-term trust creates staying power. When your customers have confidence in your team and your product, they’re more likely to continue growing with you through whatever comes next.

Complexity creates opportunities

America’s housing challenges aren’t going away anytime soon, and neither is uncertainty in business. Successful entrepreneurs view complexity as an opportunity instead of an obstacle. The industries with the most complicated challenges are often the ones with the greatest need for thoughtful solutions and businesses ready to invest the time to understand them.

Building a business in a complex industry has taught me that lasting success comes from embracing complexity. It requires staying curious, adapting when circumstances change and continuing to solve meaningful problems for the people you serve.